Blueberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry.

Effects

1559 people reported 11524 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

2,083

Avatar for JoannaIles
Member since 2020
Wow. It makes sense why this strain is a classic favorite. It is a great indica, little head buzz, lots of body high. I used it in my one hitter and found that in little doses it was nice and made things fuzzy around the edges. Really helped release body tension and anxiety. When I smoked a full bow...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LazoTheBlueDreamGod
Member since 2019
I thought that this strain lacked taste, and was a bit dry/burned my throat. But it’s high was very good when out of a joint! Personally I found that out of my bong this strains potential for its wonderful indacouch effects was cut short, where as the joint gave me the best effect. Not a bad strain.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Swirlyyyy
Member since 2020
Very nice strain, super relaxing and tasted and smelled great like sweet berries
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
Avatar for Chiboiofficial
Member since 2018
Very very calming after you get settled. I wasn’t tempted to fall asleep until maybe the 4 hour mark. It hit me like a freight train all at once.
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for aadakyn_sage
Member since 2018
Relaxed, Creative, increases appetite, decreases headaches, may make blood sugar fluctuate.
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for WxKush
Member since 2020
Best strain ever. Helps me relax and catch some zzz’s since it’s next to impossible with severe insomnia.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy