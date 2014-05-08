We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 63%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%
Reviews
2,083
JoannaIles
Member since 2020
Wow. It makes sense why this strain is a classic favorite. It is a great indica, little head buzz, lots of body high. I used it in my one hitter and found that in little doses it was nice and made things fuzzy around the edges. Really helped release body tension and anxiety. When I smoked a full bow...
I thought that this strain lacked taste, and was a bit dry/burned my throat. But it’s high was very good when out of a joint! Personally I found that out of my bong this strains potential for its wonderful indacouch effects was cut short, where as the joint gave me the best effect. Not a bad strain.
