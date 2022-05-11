*Holiday Savings!*



You’d think that a strain with such an incredible reputation would have a very clear history, but Apple Fritter wins awards left and right without people knowing much about her. Said to be a hybrid strain that was created by crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, she’s popular up and down the state of California.



Many know this strain to be one of the most potent on the market with a high of 32% THC, yet you’d never know it by looking at her flower. Nugs are fairly average with just a light dusting of trichomes and fiery orange pistils. As you’d guess, her flavors take on that of the pastry she’s named after and incorporates a hint of cheesy goodness on the tail end to balance things out quite nicely.



Incredible flavors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this mystery hybrid, and if you’re not a super experienced smoker, you may want to tread very very lightly your first time around with Apple Fritter. Even if you’ve been enjoying cannabis for decades, clear your schedule before you toke, because you might end up glued to the couch far earlier than you’d expect.



Apple Fritter is an interesting gal, as many users initially find her to be incredibly euphoric as she imparts a huge burst of creativity. Although it sounds like this would be an ideal time to work on an art project or write a new song, most will be far too relaxed to actually do anything with their newfound inspiration. As the high progresses, this sedation only intensifies and brings individuals to a place that’s full of body heaviness and eventually sleep.



Strains that are incredibly potent tend to do an amazing job with medical concerns, and Apple Fritter is no different. This bud acts like a power-washer for all of your problems, eliminating pain, battling insomnia, and allowing mental issues like stress, depression, and anxiety to vanish. Keep in mind just how strong she really can be, because although you’ll love her effects, you can’t just smoke to your heart’s content.

