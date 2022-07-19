25% off ALL Feminized Strains w/coupon code: "fem22"
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake is more than it seems, though if you’re looking for vanilla-scented cookie-cheese goodness, it will deliver the goods you think it will. In addition to its flavors, its dominant terpenes add flashes of spice that deepen the experience. Its THC tests reasonably high, which should warrant caution from new users. Otherwise, Ice Cream Cake should be a dreamy experience.
Ice Cream Cake grows into its nutty vanilla scent with a colorful bouquet of buds. They’re different shades of green and purple, decorated with rusty hairs and frosty crystals. Its major terpenes include Limonene and Caryophyllene, with some Myrcene peaking through. These give it a citrusy overtone, an almost orange aroma, mixed with cinnamon. The truly nosy cannabis connoisseurs will be able to sniff out lavender as well.
The strain has a mysterious lineage, adding mystique to the mix. We know it was bred by Mad Scientist Genetics out of Bakersfield, California. And we know there was a wedding at some point; we just don’t know between who and how. Some say Dream Cookie married Cheese Cake, while others say Wedding Cake shacked up with Gelato 33. The debatable genetics reveal a 75/25 Indica/Sativa mix and incredible flavors that have to come from something with a dessert-like, nutty vanilla lineage. We’re just not positive from which direction.
Either way, Ice Cream Cake starts off with a flavor like cream cheese and vanilla, relaxing into a nutty exhale that starts to drift towards citrus and herbs. Its effects are pungent owing to mid-20s THC levels. Ice Cream Cake gives you a cerebral push, a lift in your mind that encourages happiness, easiness, and positivity. If you’re a Type A personality person, running around doing work, controlling your life, Ice Cream Cake could be a remedy from yourself.
It will leave you locked to your couch, teasing you with sedation. Your racing thoughts will be gone, calm as a sea of melted ice cream for you to drift bodily away into who-knows-where. This is what makes Ice Cream Cake perfect for treating depression and pain, as well as insomnia. The tantalizing flavors can jumpstart a stubborn appetite too, making it great for people who suffer from appetite loss and nausea.
Beginning as a mental burst of energy and drifting into unfocused bodily sensations that lead to sleep, Ice Cream Cake can be a great evening companion for heavy workers and heavier thinkers. We don’t know exactly where it comes from. But we know where it’s going!
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,017 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
Holiday Savings!
UNLIMITED Buy One Get One w/coupon code: bogo22
25% off ALL Feminized Strains w/coupon code: fem22
Contact us for questions regarding Bulk purchases! contact@premiumseedmarket.com