Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.



Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.



Ice Cream Cake is more than it seems, though if you’re looking for vanilla-scented cookie-cheese goodness, it will deliver the goods you think it will. In addition to its flavors, its dominant terpenes add flashes of spice that deepen the experience. Its THC tests reasonably high, which should warrant caution from new users. Otherwise, Ice Cream Cake should be a dreamy experience.



Ice Cream Cake grows into its nutty vanilla scent with a colorful bouquet of buds. They’re different shades of green and purple, decorated with rusty hairs and frosty crystals. Its major terpenes include Limonene and Caryophyllene, with some Myrcene peaking through. These give it a citrusy overtone, an almost orange aroma, mixed with cinnamon. The truly nosy cannabis connoisseurs will be able to sniff out lavender as well.



The strain has a mysterious lineage, adding mystique to the mix. We know it was bred by Mad Scientist Genetics out of Bakersfield, California. And we know there was a wedding at some point; we just don’t know between who and how. Some say Dream Cookie married Cheese Cake, while others say Wedding Cake shacked up with Gelato 33. The debatable genetics reveal a 75/25 Indica/Sativa mix and incredible flavors that have to come from something with a dessert-like, nutty vanilla lineage. We’re just not positive from which direction.



Either way, Ice Cream Cake starts off with a flavor like cream cheese and vanilla, relaxing into a nutty exhale that starts to drift towards citrus and herbs. Its effects are pungent owing to mid-20s THC levels. Ice Cream Cake gives you a cerebral push, a lift in your mind that encourages happiness, easiness, and positivity. If you’re a Type A personality person, running around doing work, controlling your life, Ice Cream Cake could be a remedy from yourself.



It will leave you locked to your couch, teasing you with sedation. Your racing thoughts will be gone, calm as a sea of melted ice cream for you to drift bodily away into who-knows-where. This is what makes Ice Cream Cake perfect for treating depression and pain, as well as insomnia. The tantalizing flavors can jumpstart a stubborn appetite too, making it great for people who suffer from appetite loss and nausea.



Beginning as a mental burst of energy and drifting into unfocused bodily sensations that lead to sleep, Ice Cream Cake can be a great evening companion for heavy workers and heavier thinkers. We don’t know exactly where it comes from. But we know where it’s going!

