SPECIAL OFFER:



Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Jack Herer seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!



Enter coupon code “ outdoor2021 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.



Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!



Named after famous Hemp activist and author of "The Emperor Wears No Clothes", Jack Herer is a world renowned strain revered by all. JH is a multiple time Cannabis Cup winner that contains a unique taste of peppered spice with an intense fruity undertone. Jack Herer's pale green leaves may not always look impressive, but nestled in between them contains extremely resinous, elongated buds that contain a citrus-like scent with more hints of pepper and berry



This variety’s long-fingered leaves and dense, grape-cluster bud formations appear light green due to the frosty resin coating. The few hairs on the buds turn brick red as the plant matures. The smell is fresh with a signature Haze accent and a pleasing hint of skunkiness.Since the rooted clones can go directly into flowering, the total number of light hours in the life cycle is almost exactly the same as a conventional indica-heavy cross, even though the flowering cycle is longer.



If growing in soil, full ground is recommended over pots, which are usually too small. Dry climates, like Spain and California, are Jack Herer’s only reasonable candidates for an outdoor home. Growing Jack indoors is necessary in most parts of the world. Hydroponics will give quick satisfying results, but Jack Herer is best grown as bigger plants.



A longer-flowering cross can be unnerving to grow, but bravery and patience will be rewarded with fresh peppery buds that produce an immediate cerebral, up high. Don’t cave to the temptation to harvest too early. When allowed its full time to ripen, Jack Herer is a tasty smoke with mild lung expansion and possibly visually enhancing or silly effects.



Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!