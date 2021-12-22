Original Blueberry seeds
About this product
Dense and stout in size, Original Blueberry is one for any and all gardens. Blueberry is a beautiful strain producing red and purple hues finishing off with a blueberry-like aroma finishing off with an unmistakable blueberry taste. Blueberry offers a favorable leaf-to-bud ratio requiring less general upkeep and trimming. Many growers will induce the effects of the purple and red hues by cooling down the plant late into vegging bringing out its true blueberry genetics!
Blueberry is a low to medium height plant of mostly indica structure, but with more branching, especially from the lower limbs. The plant grows full with wide, dark leaves and stems. Growing outdoors with organic fertilizers is optimal, as this allows Blueberry to retain the nuance of its flavors, making the quality utmost. This variety also performs well in terms of quality and quantity under many conditions, including the sea of green method.
The taste and aroma are very fruity, with the signature blueberry taste. This variety produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric experience of top quality, and the buzz lasts a long time. Blueberry smoke will not put you to sleep, but it may make you forget what you were going to do instead. Blueberry won first and second place for a number of Cannabis Culture “mini-Cups” sponsored by Marc Emery and Cannabis Culture magazine. Dutch Passion’s version of Blueberry, which was derived from the original Delta 9 Collection, won first place in the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup in the mostly indica category.
About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
