7 people told us about effects:
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
14% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
