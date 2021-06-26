Lighting up with a vaporizer allows you to savor the flavor of your smoking material more than burning it would since it extracts all those tasty compounds while preserving them.



Whereas most vaporizers feature built-in temperature controls, the Neo allows you to control the level of vapor simply by using your breath. This allows your herbs to be heated only when you’re inhaling, which ensures you don’t waste any high-quality cannabis when the device is heating or cooling down. This design makes it a lot easier to microdose throughout the day, rather than delivering a too-strong hit when you don’t need it.



It also allows you to be present in the moment enjoying your flower, rather than fiddling with technology. When it's time to slow down and toast the day, the Neo is there for you.



