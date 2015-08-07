San Rafael '71
Delahaze 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Get in the groove to move with Delahaze, the funkadelic and skunkadelic, high-THC sativa. This strain has a brilliant mango aroma on the nose and even tastes like the tropical fruit when inhaled. You can thank those terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene terpenes later. We like these things, so we don’t mess with them – that’s why our vapes are made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin without any external fillers, dilutive agents, or additives. It’s just good grass vaporized into a great gas.
As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross-compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile, and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of terpene-rich, cannabis-derived resin. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free, stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems.
DelaHaze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
24% of people say it helps with fatigue
