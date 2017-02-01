About this product
Purple Kush is an indica purple kush strain, originating from the genetics of Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, and is known for its highly relaxing effect on both mind and body as well as its beautiful amethyst color.
Purple Kush carries a sweet, herbal scent and flavor that is typical of Kush strains, as well is a long-lasting euphoria.
Purple Kush weed is a strain that requires little attention and is suitable for both outdoor and indoor grows.
The perfect strain if you want a quick, low-maintenance source of relaxation and a vibrant jewel for your garden!
Characteristics of Purple Kush Strain
More suited for indoor growing
Sex: Feminized Seeds
Genotype: 100% Indica
Lineage: Hindu Kush & Purple Afghani
Purple Kush Seeds are superb medical grade cannabis seeds, and they deal effectively with Stress, Pain and Depression. And due to the high THC content and low CBD, it is especially useful in treating pain flare ups, insomnia, and anxiety.
The effects Purple Kush strain range from Relaxed and sleepy to happy and euphoric, purple kush seeds and the purple kush seeds strain are an magnificent variety of Kush!
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
