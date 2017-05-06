Super Silver Haze CBD is a sativa strain that is the result of crossing Super Silver Haze and a very high CBD parent.



The average THC to CBD ratio of Super Silver Haze CBD is 1:1, however it is also possible for certain phenos to yield a higher ratio of CBD.



The synergy between the CBD and THC help treat a variety of symptoms, such as acute pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress.



The high CBD ratio also results in a less physchoactive and more cerebral experience from this strain.



This strain is relatively new and has been embraced by the Medical community who often use it to make medicinal extracts and cannabis oils.