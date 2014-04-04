About this product
Critical Mass is hands down the largest yielding cannabis strain currently in production! She has been back crossed to one of our more fragrant and pungent Critical Mass phenotypes creating the largest fruitiest Critical Mass possible! Her genetic pedigree originating from a particularly heavy Afghani combined with the original Skunk #1. Known to produce kolas so large they literally snap off under their own weight. Her medicinal value and Afghani heritage is evident in her powerfully narcotic effects. So if you demand high yields with an even higher potency Critical Mass is the only choice!
Critical Mass is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
