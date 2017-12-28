The famed San Fernanado Valley OG. This is the one everybody knows about. This what made the SFV famous and make OG Kush famous. Hailing originally from Tahoe coming to the SFV from the OC and worked into the SFV and introduced to the world by Swerve. We took this clone and outcrossed it originally to the Afghani 1 from Homegrown Fantaseeds, the backcrossed that down. We have thus worked the lined to an IBL. We used the SFV OG Kush IBL male crossed to the SFV clone to make our regular seeds. And for feminized seeds its and SFV OG IBL reversed male to our SFV OG Kush mother. Expect a larger yielding, thicker stemmed plant. More of a kerosene/fuel less lemon SFV OG. Same structures as the original clone, just bulked out into a larger yielding fashion.