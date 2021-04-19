Feminized Tangie seeds



Feminized Tangie seeds - aka Tangerine Dream from 1995 is a stunning strain from DNA Genetics, Private Reserve Bank. Tangie won 1st place in the Best Sativa category at the 2013 HT Cannabis Cup, and has accumulated many more awards since. The Genetics are Cali-o X Skunk Hybrid cross of a cross between the Clone Only and one of Crocket's personal selections, a cross that brings out the best of the original Skunk and California Orange genetics, original strains from which the parent clones of Tangie were selected.



Tangie is mostly Sativa at a 70/30 sativa to indica ratio, its cultivation is suitable for any type of medium or grow system, easily adaptable to outdoor, indoor or greenhouse. It is very suitable for SCROG and SOG techniques, it also welcomes FIM pruning, responding with a serious yield increase.



Tangie marijuana seeds produce medium-high stature plants with large flowers, excellent for resin extractions. It is easy to grow so it should be suitable for almost all types of growers.



It should be noted that Tangie plants will continue to grow in flowering period until approximately the fifth week.



Tangie Marijuana has a normal flowering period, 9-10 weeks of flowering, which is not so far for the Sativa influence it has. In outdoor growings, it is harvested two weeks after the day that the summer ends.



Tangie produces a high yield, reaching up to 20 ounces per light indoors under optimal conditions, while the maximum yield in outdoor grows with sunlight is well over 30 ounces per plant.



One of the main pros of Tangie marijuana is the aroma and consequently, the taste. Citrus mandarin finds its greatest expression in this genetic, not in vain it won 10 prizes of 10 contests that was presented, before being ceded to DNA Genetics and make possible that all collectors can enclose Tangie among their favorites.