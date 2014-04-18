About this product
When growing White Fire Alien outdoors you can expect to harvest larger than average size yields, with dense, very pungent nuggets that are completely covered with frosty trichomes.
White Fire Alien Kush strain is a gorgeous plant and the bounty it provides is outstanding. The pungent earthy smoke is dominated by the familiar Kush-like funk.
White Fire Alien Kush strain is a pure Indica that comes with the typical heavy high, creeps up on you with a very relaxing and somewhat narcotic body stone. White Fire Alien Kush deserves to be in your garden!
White Fire Alien OG is a 60% indica strain bred by OG Raskal. With a sweet lemon aroma, this hybrid cross mixes The White with Fire Alien Kush for a full-body calm that eases pain, anxiety, and tension. There’s no better way to conclude a hard day’s work than with a stress-relieving dose of White Fire Alien OG.
