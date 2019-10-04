About this product
It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.
About this brand
The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off!
Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.