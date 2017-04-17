Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Solei Unplug PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Rockstar Kush effects
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
4% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
