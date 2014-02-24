ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

1869 reported effects from 220 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 37%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 6%

Avatar for PuffDaddy97
Member since 2016
"Rockstar", is indeed one of my "Favorite strains", she climbs up on you, very quickly and you feel a body buzz and head high and she's definitely strong enough to relieve my pain in my muscles, joints..nerves..I'm dealing with a number of Chronic Health Conditions..Fibromyalgia..Osteoarthritis.
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for zombieskin
Member since 2010
Slight paranoia when you get a little /too/ high, but used as directed, it's a pretty awesome strain for getting through your work day with a skip and a smile. Bonus pot for artists. Definitely not a sleepy weed. Sex is also great on this one, though I can't say it made me more aroused beforehand...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SgtPillow
Member since 2016
Super good strain, gets you stoned quickly and is the most relaxing strain I have ever had. 9/10
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MrMedi
Member since 2014
Rockstar is a very potent strain useful for Insomnia and pain. its smell is insanely pungent, almost reminiscent of a Kush, however with very fruity undertones. Very dense buds covered in Orange hairs, Rockstar is very Aesthetically pleasing. Usually has a THC content typically in the 20s. Very Frui...
FocusedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
Yet again I'm making a review for Rockstar 😁 for very good reason. I love the tangy, spicy, skunky, pungent smell to this one. Full body stone/relaxing head buzz hits quite fast. This is a strong, yet functional stone. Sometimes I feel waves of buzzing going all throughout my body starting in my le...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Rockbud
Sensi Star
Rockstar
Rocklock
Rockstar Kush
New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum
New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum

