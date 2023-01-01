The most electrifying cannabis experience right between your fingers. Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO infused pre-rolls, is highly potent with the combination of top shelf strains and high potency THC distillate. Enjoy a perfected blend of Spinach® exclusive cultivars rich with sour grapefruit and savoury flavours. Experience a flavourful overload with the addition of dialled up botanical terpenes and an infused pre-roll that’s charged to the max.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.