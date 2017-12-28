Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Blue Nova is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to strong THC potential and a delightful berry-sweet smell.
Blue Nova (Blue Dream) is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to very strong - THC potency potential in the Sundial LIFT series. The long, bushy bud is deep green, with blue hues and a generous coat of trichomes. Bred from classic Blueberry and Haze strains, the smell and taste is a delightful berry sweet.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
Blue Nova (Blue Dream) is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to very strong - THC potency potential in the Sundial LIFT series. The long, bushy bud is deep green, with blue hues and a generous coat of trichomes. Bred from classic Blueberry and Haze strains, the smell and taste is a delightful berry sweet.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
Blue Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!