About this product

Blue Nova is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to strong THC potential and a delightful berry-sweet smell.



Blue Nova (Blue Dream) is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to very strong - THC potency potential in the Sundial LIFT series. The long, bushy bud is deep green, with blue hues and a generous coat of trichomes. Bred from classic Blueberry and Haze strains, the smell and taste is a delightful berry sweet.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.