The ability to sit with each other and enjoy high tea on a Sunday afternoon is what separates us from the animals. We are, after all, civilized people who occasionally require a civilized bud. Purple Clementine is polite and regal. A mid- to high-potency sativa with citrus rind overtones and a delightful fruit punch flavour. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta.
Mimosa effects
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
