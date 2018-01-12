About this product

The ability to sit with each other and enjoy high tea on a Sunday afternoon is what separates us from the animals. We are, after all, civilized people who occasionally require a civilized bud. Purple Clementine is polite and regal. A mid- to high-potency sativa with citrus rind overtones and a delightful fruit punch flavour. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta.