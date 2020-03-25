The Third Dimension (Apollo-13 x Jack The Ripper)
About this product
(Apollo-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 45-55 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Day Time Nausea & Light Pain Relief
Preview:
This 3 way cross of ‘super elites’ is our fastest maturing hybrid. The cross is mainly sativa with incredible speed and high resin production. Tropical flavors range from coconuts and pineapples to kiwi. A lot like a tropical fruit punch. Makes great red hash.
Strain Description:
One of my favorite strains based on the complexity of collecting the core genetics in a time when no one was making seeds in the US. Devastatingly potent its a strain I will not smoke at night in any form due to a long night of brain storming the text for this strain for the Book of dank. I literally couldn’t stop writing and had to do huge edits once I came down. Heavy resin production huge bulbous heads.
Medium Yielding Hybrid with strong speedy buzz
Phenotypes: Mainly Sativa with incredible speed and high resin production
Height: Medium stretch/ Triangle shaped Colas
Yield: Medium / Easy to Trim
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best way to grow: Topped and vegged to a 30” Bush
Harvest Window: 45-50 days
Sativa/ Indica: 60/40
Hybrid: Apollo-13 X Jack the Ripper
High type-Warm soft waves of high and very easy to smoke
Smells: Tropical flavors range from Coconuts, pineapples, Kiwi and fruit punch
Incredibly fast plant great for making Red bubble.
About this strain
The Third Dimension, a.k.a. 3D, from Subcool's The Dank, combines the best of three potent parent strains: Apollo 13, Jack’s Cleaner, and Space Queen. This sativa-dominant strain will gently lift you into a creative cerebral space devoid of stress. It may be difficult to resist the pungent, fruity aroma of mango, pineapple, and lemon, but novice cannabis consumers are urged to approach this heavy-hitter with caution. Growers praise 3D for its short maturation cycle that produces moderate yields of sharply pointed buds blanketed in resin.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
