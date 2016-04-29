About this product
Sour Banana effects
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Focused
56% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
6% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
