Nordle, named after Howard Marks’ code word for “hashish,” is a high-CBD indica cross between Afghani and Skunk. With a CBD content as high as its THC concentrations, Nordle delivers mild effects that relieve pain and muscle spasms. Nordle, which flowers in 8 to 10 weeks, produces dense, conic buds with a pungent fruity and herbal aroma.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
