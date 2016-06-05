AK 48 autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 55% indica and 25% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. AK 48 autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 70 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 90 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.



