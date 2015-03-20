Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Alpine Star CBD has been derived from: Alpine Star CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 80 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 110 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, creative.



View all details about Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds today and grow your own!