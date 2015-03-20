About this product
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, creative.
Alpine Star, often labeled as Alpine OG, is an earthy, citrus mix of Tahoe OG and Sensi Star genetics. Zesty lemon flavors lead Alpine Star’s wave of relaxing indica effects. The pain relieving properties of Alpine Star radiate from the head and neck, calming anxieties and muscle tension as the effects descend to the lower extremities.
