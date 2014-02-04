Blueberry CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Blueberry CBD has been derived from: Blueberry F2 x OG Kush CBD x Afghan CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Blueberry CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, lemon, pine, woody, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, focused, uplifting.



