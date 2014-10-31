C-47 feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. C-47 has been derived from: Critical Mass x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. C-47 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, fruity, lemon and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, sleepy.



