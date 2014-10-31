About this product
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, mango, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, talkative.
Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy these C-47 regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/c-47-regular-seeds
About this strain
Critical 47 is hybrid in genetics and by name. A sweet, skunky cross between Critical Mass and AK-47 Critical 47 has a reputation for its pungent aroma and happy, relaxing effects. The rapid finishing time and flavors of mango, peach, and vanilla make Critical 47 a treat for growers and consumers alike. It is a great strain for cloning due to its small internodal distance and thick branches. However, its stong odor encourages the use of carbon filters when grown indoors.
Critical 47 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!