Chocolope feminized seeds grow into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Chocolope has been derived from: OG Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 75 days. Chocolope feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, sweet, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: energetic, relaxed, uplifting, creative, euphoric.



