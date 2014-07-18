About this product
The weed has the following flavors: pine, flowery, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Critical Jack, also known as "Critical Jack Herer," is a hybrid marijuana strain cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer. Critical Jack delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
