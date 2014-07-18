Critical Jack Herer feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Critical Jack Herer has been derived from: Jack Herer x Critical. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical Jack Herer feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 140 cm and will yield 900 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pine, flowery, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



