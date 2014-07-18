Critical Jack Herer regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Critical Jack Herer has been derived from: Jack Herer x Critical. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical Jack Herer regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 140 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pine, treefruit, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



