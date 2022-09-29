Ghost Train Haze feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Ghost Train Haze has been derived from: Ghost OG X Neville’s Wreck. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Ghost Train Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 225 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: spicy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, powerfull.



