Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Granddaddy Purple has been derived from: Purple Urkle x Big Bud. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, fruity, sweet, pine, herbal and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerfull.



View all details about Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds today and grow your own!