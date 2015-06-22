About this product
About this strain
Purple Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
