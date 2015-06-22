Purple Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Purple Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Purple Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Purple Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 110 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, spicy and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, euphoric.



