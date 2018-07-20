Somango feminized seeds grow into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Somango has been derived from: Super Skunk x Jack Herer. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Somango feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, stoned, powerful.



View all details about Somango feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



