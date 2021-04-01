Super Silver Haze feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Super Silver Haze has been derived from: Northern Lights x Haze x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 and 220 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, haze, spicy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, powerfull.



