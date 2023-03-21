Zkittlez autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grandaddy Purple x Grapefruit x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Zkittlez autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 75 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 and 100 cm and will yield 70 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



