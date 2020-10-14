Zkittlez feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grape Ape x Grapefruit. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Zkittlez feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, citrus, fruity, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



