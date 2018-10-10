About this product
Zkittlez is an indica dominant hybrid that was created from a cross of grapefruit and grape ape, as well as one unknown strain. Zkittlez was the 2016 Emerald Cup winner and has quickly become a favorite among consumers. Users report a slight uplifting cerebral buzz mixed with a nice body relaxation that allows people to still be productive. The tasting notes are sweet with a bitter grapefruit bite along with some floral notes.
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
