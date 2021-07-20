Apple Fritter Automatic is a receptive, resilient, and very manageable strain. From seed to harvest, it takes just 10–11 weeks for the plant to do its thing. Standing at around 100cm tall, this strain can be grown in more confined spaces. Despite its size, Apple Fritter Auto is set to perform; indoor growers are treated to harvests of 400–450g/m², whereas outdoor growers can achieve up to 150g/plant.



The real beauty of Apple Fritter Automatic lies in its flavour and aroma, both of which lean heavily on its namesake. Expect sweet apples mixed with baked goods, with a bit of earth—perfect for a vape, smoke, or creating delicious edibles. With 23% THC, Apple Fritter Automatic provides a hearty, soothing high that is bound to impress all those lucky enough to try it.

