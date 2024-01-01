All the weed,delivered.

Shop, order, hang tight.We’ll arrange the rest.

Order weed delivery in Brampton, Ontario

Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Clarence St-logo
Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Clarence St
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial-logo
The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
The Woods Cannabis Supply - Eglinton Ave-logo
The Woods Cannabis Supply - Eglinton Ave
Delivery
Available until 10pm ET
order delivery
Budside - Weston Road-logo
Budside - Weston Road
Delivery
Available until 10:45pm ET
order delivery
Gram Station Cannabis-logo
Gram Station Cannabis
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Milton-logo
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Milton
Delivery
Available until 5:30pm ET
order delivery
Budders - Dundas St W-logo
Budders - Dundas St W
Available until 8:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Reserved Cannabis - Etobicoke-logo
Reserved Cannabis - Etobicoke
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
The Woods Cannabis Supply- Mississauga-logo
The Woods Cannabis Supply- Mississauga
Delivery
Available until 10pm ET
order delivery
Soma Leaf Co. – Mississauga-logo
Soma Leaf Co. – Mississauga
Available until 7:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Tough Bud Cannabis - Mississauga-logo
Tough Bud Cannabis - Mississauga
Available until 8pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Budbar Express-logo
Budbar Express
Available until 9pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Shivaa's Rose - Toronto-logo
Shivaa's Rose - Toronto
Closed until Monday at 9pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Edition X - Wychwood-Cedarvale-logo
Edition X - Wychwood-Cedarvale
Available until 9pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Kindling Cannabis-logo
Kindling Cannabis
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Nomade Cannabis-logo
Nomade Cannabis
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
6 of Spade - Toronto - Best Prices In Town! -logo
6 of Spade - Toronto - Best Prices In Town!
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Minerva Cannabis - Toronto-logo
Minerva Cannabis - Toronto
Available until 11pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Spiritleaf - Little Italy-logo
Spiritleaf - Little Italy
Available until 10:30pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Cosmic Charlies-logo
Cosmic Charlies
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Toronto - 1166 Yonge St-logo
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Toronto - 1166 Yonge St
Delivery
Available until 7pm ET
order delivery
Levicann-logo
Levicann
Delivery
Available until 11pm ET
order delivery
Paradise AIR Cannabis-logo
Paradise AIR Cannabis
Available until 10pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Seoul Cannabis Toronto-logo
Seoul Cannabis Toronto
Closed until tomorrow at 4pm ET
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Century Cannabis-logo
Century Cannabis
Delivery
Available until 10pm ET
order delivery
White Rabbit Cannabis-logo
White Rabbit Cannabis
Delivery
order delivery
Spiritleaf - Stockyards, St. Clair Ave-logo
Spiritleaf - Stockyards, St. Clair Ave
Delivery
Available until 10pm ET
order delivery

Same-day weed delivery in Brampton, Ontario is now available on Leafly!

Simply enter your address to shop local menus in Brampton from the most reputable and reliable weed delivery services. Order your favorite THC products for delivery including cannabis flower, edibles, dabs, pre-rolls, vape pens, cartridges, and accessories. Remember, only an adult aged 18 years old or older can place an order for weed delivery in Brampton, and medical marijuana patients must have a valid medical card to place a medical cannabis delivery order.

27

How delivery works

Shop local

Enter your address to shop legal delivery dispensaries nearby.

Order it up

THC, CBD, vapes, wax, pre-rolls, whatever! It’s legal, friends.

Keep an eye out

Your store will text or email you with updates. Have your ID and payment ready.

Ready for weed delivery?

Deals and promotions
Deals
Want to find weed deals near you and more? Let’s connect.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ready for weed delivery?

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.