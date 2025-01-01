We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting cash in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia
(1)
Cash accepted
6 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
PH Cannabis Co
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
18.4 mi away
order pickup
Bluewater Cannabis - Penticton
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
10.7 mi away
Bluewater Cannabis - Oliver
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
11.1 mi away
The Higher Path - Oliver
REC
Closed until 10am PT
11.7 mi away
Quantum 1 Cannabis - Keremeos
REC
Closed until 10am PT
14.9 mi away
A Little Bud Summerland
REC
4.9
(
18
)
Closed until 9am PT
18.3 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Okanagan Falls, BC
0.3 km
2 stores
Oliver, BC
12.9 km
5 stores
Penticton, BC
13.5 km
9 stores
Keremeos, BC
24.1 km
1 store
Summerland, BC
29.4 km
3 stores
Osoyoos, BC
35.5 km
2 stores
Peachland, BC
48.8 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Okanagan Falls
V0H 1R7
switch to map view
Filters
Cash accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
OG Kush
Wappa
Acapulco Gold
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Pink Kush
Wedding Cake
Show all 335
clear all
view results