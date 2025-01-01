We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Summerland, British Columbia
(1)
Debit cards accepted
14 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
PH Cannabis Co
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
0.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Prime Cannabis - West Kelowna
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
15.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Cheeba Cheebas - West Kelowna
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
18.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
Cannabission - Kelowna( Delivery available on website)
5.0
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
19.1 mi away
order pickup
A Little Bud Summerland
REC
4.9
(
18
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.8 mi away
Bluewater Cannabis - Penticton
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
8.3 mi away
Cannabis Cottage
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
8.4 mi away
Greenery Cannabis Boutique - Penticton
REC
Closed until 9am PT
8.5 mi away
Fairview Cannabis Corner (Coming Soon)
REC
9.4 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Penticton
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
9.5 mi away
Budding Creations Cannabis -Peachland
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 12pm PT
12.0 mi away
Prime Cananbis - West Kelowna
REC
15.8 mi away
Spiritleaf - West Kelowna
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
18.8 mi away
Flora Cannabis - Pandosy Kelowna - Now Open!
REC
3.3
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.8 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Penticton, BC
12.9 km
9 stores
Peachland, BC
19.0 km
2 stores
West Kelowna, BC
25.4 km
5 stores
Okanagan Falls, BC
29.6 km
2 stores
Kelowna, BC
30.8 km
15 stores
Oliver, BC
42.6 km
5 stores
Keremeos, BC
45.4 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Summerland
V0H
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Wappa
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Pink Kush
Acapulco Gold
Alien OG
Ghost Train Haze
Show all 594
clear all
view results