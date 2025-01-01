We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting online payments in Ajax, Ontario
(1)
Online payments accepted
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
4K Cannabis - Ajax
5.0
(
16
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
0.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Spiritleaf - Pickering
REC
Closed until 9am ET
3.8 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Oshawa
REC
4.7
(
13
)
Closed until 9am ET
8.0 mi away
The Leaf Collection - Scarborough
REC
Closed until 11am ET
11.5 mi away
Cannabuds
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.2 mi away
AlphaBud Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.4 mi away
The Happy Spliff - East York - Leaside
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.6 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Pickering, ON
3.9 km
10 stores
Oshawa, ON
10.9 km
19 stores
Toronto, ON
11.8 km
326 stores
Courtice, ON
17.8 km
1 store
Hampton, ON
20.4 km
1 store
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
21.8 km
8 stores
Bowmanville, ON
25.7 km
3 stores
Port Perry, ON
27.7 km
4 stores
Uxbridge, ON
27.8 km
3 stores
Newcastle, ON
35.4 km
2 stores
Aurora, ON
36.4 km
10 stores
Mississauga, ON
40.5 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Ajax
