Dispensaries accepting cash in Gananoque, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Spiritleaf - Princess Street - Kingston
4.5
(
29
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
17.2 mi away
new
order pickup
REC
Kingston Cannabis Inc
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Tokyo Smoke - Kingston - 1011 Princess St
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.4 mi away
order pickup
Cannabis Bazaar
REC
4.7
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.1 mi away
Northern Helm Cannabis - Kingston
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
15.4 mi away
Inspired Cannabis Co - Kingston
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.5 mi away
Mary J's Cannabis - Kingston
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.7 mi away
710 Kingston - Princess
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.8 mi away
Cannabis Bazaar - Kingston
REC
19.3 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Kingston, ON
24.7 km
16 stores
Amherstview, ON
40.4 km
1 store
Brockville, ON
47.5 km
2 stores
Find all locations
