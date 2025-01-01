We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Hanover, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
VIP Cannabis Company - Hanover
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.1 mi away
Rooted Zen Cannabis Co
REC
Closed until 10am ET
0.3 mi away
VIP Cannabis - Chesley
REC
Open until 8am ET
10.7 mi away
VIP Cannabis - Harriston
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.3 mi away
Pop's Cannabis Co - Mount Forest
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.8 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Walkerton, ON
10.2 km
2 stores
Chesley, ON
17.2 km
1 store
Harriston, ON
29.4 km
1 store
Mount Forest, ON
30.3 km
1 store
Wingham, ON
37.5 km
1 store
Port Elgin, ON
42.0 km
1 store
Owen Sound, ON
46.2 km
3 stores
Listowel, ON
46.5 km
2 stores
Southampton, ON
47.0 km
2 stores
Kincardine, ON
48.7 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Hanover
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
G
Gelato
Mandarin Cookies
Mango Haze
Peach Ringz
Pink Kush
Terple
Show all 462
clear all
view results