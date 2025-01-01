We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Milton, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
42 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
9.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Steeles Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
12.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Clarence St
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
13.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Vibes Cannabis Co
5.0
(
20
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
Sparkle Cannabis - Hamilton
5.0
(
7
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Etobicoke
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
19.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Guelph
Delivery
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
order delivery
FIKA Local - Milton
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
1.8 mi away
Moonwlkr Cannabis - Mississauga
REC
Closed until 10am ET
7.8 mi away
Spiritleaf - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.1 mi away
Cannaco The Cannabis Company - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 10am ET
9.5 mi away
Kaia Cannabis - Burlington
REC
3.8
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.3 mi away
RELM Cannabis Co. - Burlington
REC
4.5
(
71
)
Closed until 9am ET
11.9 mi away
The Green Hex
REC
3.6
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.4 mi away
Royal Leafs Waterdown
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.7 mi away
Ganjika House - Brampton
REC
4.0
(
38
)
Closed until 9am ET
12.7 mi away
Chamba Cannabis - Brampton Open June 11
REC
Closed until 10:30am ET
13.5 mi away
THC Centre Cannabis - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 11am ET
13.5 mi away
Bullrider Cannabis - Brampton
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.2 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Brampton - Hurontario
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.9 mi away
Spiritleaf - Brampton - Sandalwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.9 mi away
Taste Buds Cannabis - Rockwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
14.9 mi away
Roll n Rock - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.4 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Bramalea City Centre
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.7 mi away
Oki Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.8 mi away
Blackstar Cannabis - Toronto
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.3 mi away
Spiritleaf - Sherway
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.4 mi away
FIKA Local - Etobicoke
REC
5.0
(
18
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.5 mi away
Spot 420 - Etobicoke
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.6 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Dundurn
REC
Closed until 11am ET
17.8 mi away
1
2
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Mississauga, ON
12.5 km
10 stores
Burlington, ON
12.9 km
17 stores
Brampton, ON
13.8 km
34 stores
Halton Hills, ON
14.5 km
3 stores
Hamilton, ON
16.1 km
72 stores
Acton, ON
17.9 km
2 stores
Guelph, ON
25.8 km
14 stores
Toronto, ON
27.8 km
278 stores
Cambridge, ON
34.6 km
16 stores
Kitchener, ON
45.6 km
8 stores
Brantford, ON
46.8 km
7 stores
Orangeville, ON
47.0 km
6 stores
Find all locations
