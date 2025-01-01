We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries open now in Mississauga, Ontario
(1)
Open now
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Cannadictiva
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Open until 10pm ET
10.7 mi away
Curious Cannabis Co.
REC
Open until 8pm ET
10.8 mi away
Cozy Cannabis - Dundas St W
REC
Open until 8pm ET
11.7 mi away
Hemisphere Cannabis Co - 518 Eglinton Ave
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Open until 9am ET
14.2 mi away
iPot Cannabis
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Open until 8pm ET
14.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Toronto, ON
7.8 km
331 stores
Brampton, ON
10.3 km
34 stores
Milton, ON
17.9 km
9 stores
Halton Hills, ON
20.2 km
3 stores
Burlington, ON
23.5 km
17 stores
Acton, ON
31.2 km
2 stores
Hamilton, ON
34.4 km
66 stores
Erin, ON
39.4 km
1 store
Rockwood, ON
40.2 km
1 store
Guelph, ON
45.2 km
9 stores
Lincoln, ON
47.0 km
2 stores
Aurora, ON
48.4 km
6 stores
Find all locations
