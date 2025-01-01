We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Woman-owned dispensaries in Niagara Falls, Ontario
(1)
Woman owned
6 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Happy Times Cannabis Co.
5.0
(
3
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Stok'd Cannabis - Niagara Falls
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
0.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Cannaverse Niagara Falls
REC
Closed until 9am ET
2.5 mi away
UpHi Cannabis Emporium - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
9.9 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - St.Catharines
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.7 mi away
Mammoth Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.6 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Niagara Falls, ON
0.2 km
19 stores
St. Catharines, ON
11.9 km
18 stores
Welland, ON
17.2 km
5 stores
Fort Erie, ON
24.0 km
4 stores
Port Colborne, ON
25.2 km
3 stores
Lincoln, ON
32.9 km
2 stores
Hamilton, ON
47.1 km
1 store
Dunnville, ON
47.8 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Niagara Falls
switch to map view
Filters
Woman owned
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
1
Arab/Middle Eastern owned
Asian owned
Latinx owned
LGBTQIA+ owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Pink Kush
Animal Face
Blue Dream
GMO Cookies
Pineapple Express
Jean Guy
Cold Creek Kush
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results