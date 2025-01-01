We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting cash in Penetanguishene, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Pop's Cannabis Co. - Penetanguishene
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.4 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - Midland
REC
4.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
2.4 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Hillsdale
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
15.6 mi away
Groovy's Cannabis - Wasaga Beach
REC
3.3
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Wasaga
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.3 mi away
Cannabis Cove - Wasaga Beach
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.4 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Wasaga beach
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
17.6 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Midland, ON
3.9 km
2 stores
Hillsdale, ON
25.1 km
1 store
Wasaga Beach, ON
25.8 km
7 stores
Collingwood, ON
37.5 km
3 stores
Barrie, ON
41.4 km
16 stores
Orillia, ON
41.8 km
7 stores
Gravenhurst, ON
47.2 km
4 stores
Rama, ON
48.0 km
1 store
Angus, ON
48.7 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Penetanguishene
switch to map view
Filters
Cash accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Jean Guy
Pink Kush
Pink Lemonade
Tropic Thunder
Cold Creek Kush
Cream
GMO Cookies
Show all 348
clear all
view results