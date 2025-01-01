We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Rama, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Rama Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
3.6 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
6.9 mi away
Miss Jones - Sunshine City Outpost
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
7.5 mi away
Happy Dayz - Orillia
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
7.5 mi away
Uplift Cannabis-Orillia
REC
3.1
(
7
)
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
8.3 mi away
Vivid Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
9.1 mi away
Miss Jones - Gravenhurst
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
15.0 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Orillia, ON
11.1 km
7 stores
Gravenhurst, ON
24.2 km
4 stores
Beaverton, ON
33.6 km
1 store
Hillsdale, ON
36.0 km
1 store
Bracebridge, ON
37.9 km
2 stores
Barrie, ON
41.5 km
18 stores
Kawartha Lakes, ON
43.2 km
2 stores
Midland, ON
43.7 km
2 stores
Penetanguishene, ON
47.1 km
1 store
Innisfil, ON
47.6 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Rama
L0K 2B0
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Animal Face
GMO Cookies
Pineapple Express
Jean Guy
Pink Kush
Slurricane
Afghani
Show all 573
clear all
view results